Independent MLAs to appear before HP speaker today

The three independent MLAs in Himachal Pradesh, Hoshiyar Singh, KL Thakur and Ashish Sharma, who recently submitted their resignations from the assembly, have been summoned to appear before the Vidhan Sabha speaker on Wednesday. Himachal Vidhan Sabha speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania (HT File)

The MLAs were directed by the Vidhan Sabha secretariat to appear in person at 12.15 pm. After their resignations, speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania had served them a notice and directed them to file replies by April 10. The speaker will ascertain whether the three had resigned voluntarily or under duress.

The three independent MLAs had submitted their resignation on March 22, and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a day later in New Delhi. Along with six Congress MLAs (now disqualified), the three Independents had voted in favour of BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan during the Rajya Sabha polls in February. This had led to the defeat of Congress’ candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

The Independents had submitted their resignation to Vidhan Sabha secretary Yash Paul Sharma and later met the speaker at his residence and handed over copies of the resignations. The three had also met governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who had passed on the matter to Vidhan Sabha while maintaining that the Raj Bhawan had no role.