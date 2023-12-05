close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / India deploys camels for logistics, patrolling in eastern Ladakh

India deploys camels for logistics, patrolling in eastern Ladakh

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
Dec 05, 2023 07:48 AM IST

The four legged animal has been deployed for the twin purposes of patrolling along the LAC and providing logistical support to the troops deployed in the harsh and barren terrain

Amid a protracted border dispute with China, the Indian Army has deployed doubled-humped camels along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the strategic eastern Ladakh.

A local animal of the region, double humped camels are known for their endurance and load carrying capacity. (HT Photo)
A local animal of the region, double humped camels are known for their endurance and load carrying capacity. (HT Photo)

The four legged animal has been deployed for the twin purposes of patrolling along the LAC and providing logistical support to the troops deployed in the harsh and barren terrain.

“Bactrian (double humped) camels are deployed in Eastern Ladakh as an innovative means for last mile delivery of critical load and mounted patrolling in sandy terrain of plateau. The utilisation of camels, generated employment and also paved way for conservation of fast dwindling population of double humped camels in Ladakh,” Udhampur based Northern Command of the Army posted on micro-blogging site “X” on Monday.

“Leh-based Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had been conducting research on the double humped camels, who can easily ferry load of 170 kgs at an altitude of 17,000 feet height in the Eastern Ladakh,” said army officials in Northern Command.

A local animal of the region, double-humped camels are known for their endurance and load carrying capacity, they added.

“With 170 kgs of load, these animals can patrol for 15 kms at a stretch,” informed the officials.

Till now, the army had been using mules, whose load capacity was around 40 kgs. “This step of the army would also ensure a quantum increase in their ever –dwindling population,” they said.

The army’s 14 corps is deploying these animals in the Depsang and Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) areas along the LAC. DRDO reared these camels at their facility in Leh.

In September this year, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) started work on Nyoma airfield in eastern Ladakh. The air-field is being prepared and developed as a staging ground for troops deployed on forward posts in Ladakh.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh had laid the foundation stone for the much-needed air-field. Singh said, “It would be a game-changer for the country’s armed forces.”

The air-field, at a height of 13,700 feet, will be one of the highest airfields in the world for the fighter jets. It will come up at a cost of 219 crores. India has been ramping up its border infrastructure along the LAC with China and LoC with Pakistan.

