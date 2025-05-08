India mustn’t let guard down against Pak: PVC awardee Capt Bana Singh

Captain Bana Singh (retd), one of the three living Param Vir Chakra winners, on Wednesday, said India must remain alert and fully prepared for Pakistan’s retaliation to New Delhi’s midnight precision strikes on nine terror camps inside Pakistan and PoK. “A rogue country, which has raised and nurtured terrorists and which is bereft of any rationale thinking can retaliate and we must remain prepared,” said Capt Bana Singh. (HT File Photo)

“A rogue country, which has raised and nurtured terrorists and which is bereft of any rationale thinking can retaliate and we must remain prepared,” he said.

He said, “India has given some reply, but it was a small response and not a big one. India tried to convey to Pakistan to stay away from orchestrating terror attacks in J&K, but it didn’t refrain and compelled India to conduct precision strikes.”

Captain Bana Singh, 77, hails from Kadyal village in RS Pura sector of Jammu district.

In 1987, he had led the team that recaptured the Quaid post, a strategically important location on the Siachen Glacier, from Pakistan during Operation Rajiv. The post was thereafter named after him as Bana post.

However, the PVC recipient said war brought destruction and ruined everything. “War is bad and when it starts, it ruins everything. India and Pakistan are poor nations. If war erupts, our economies will be severely impacted. War doesn’t bring any solution and can never be a remedy to any dispute. War should not take place, but Pakistan compelled PM Modi to take action,” he said.

India’s precision strike, a clear message to Pakistan: ex-DGP Vaid

Former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Police SP Vaid described India’s strike as “very good news of the day”.

“Whatever people were hoping post the Pahalgam attack from the PM, tri-services did it today. Our forces have hit their terror camps especially targeting Jaish-e-Mohammad and LeT headquarters. It was a clear message to Pakistan that don’t mess with us,” he said.

When asked about civilians being targeted in Poonch, the former DGP said, “Since Pakistan does not have the guts to hit back at the Indian Army, it is targeting innocent civilians. We have hit their terror camps and no civilian population was touched.”

On Pakistan’s possible retaliation, he said, “If they want to take it to the next level, India is prepared and they will have to pay heavily.”