India needs to increase its defence budget, says Gen VP Malik

The Vibrant Networking Forum, founded by former IAS officer Vivek Atray, successfully hosted ‘Hobnob 2025’, an engaging and impactful networking event designed to promote dialogue, innovation, and collaboration across diverse professional and creative sectors, on Sunday. Former army chief Gen VP Malik (retd) delivering a lecture during ‘Hobnob 2025’ in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The event, held at Hyatt Centric, Sector 17, drew a gathering of thought leaders, industry experts, changemakers, and innovators for a full day of meaningful exchanges and community building.

While addressing the audience on Operation Sindoor at “Hobnob 2025”, former army chief General VP Malik (retd) said, “The Indian government needs to increase its defence budget to enhance both its offence and defence during the war and conflicts with Pakistan as whatever action we take, Pakistan will definitely retaliate to it and to think that they would not do anything, then we are wrong. Not only with Pakistan, but India needs a strong defence system to fight with other countries, including China, which is possible only with adequate budget from Union government.”

While discussing India’s political aim and if India was prepared for immediate escalation from Pakistan, Malik said, “If India’s aim was only about hitting the terror targets, then I am afraid that we went wrong somewhere because they should have expected right from the beginning that there may be retaliation from the Pakistan side. I am not sure what was given but our military aim flows from the political gate. Political direction tells you what is to be done. If you go wrong in your political aim then I am afraid that you may also go wrong in military aims.”

On discussing if Operation Sindoor has been an adequate message to Pakistan, and was it called off a bit early, Malik said, “I don’t know yet. We have to wait and watch. It doesn’t look like at the moment. The way Pakistan is going around and their army chief has been made the Field Marshal, he deserves it or not, these people can indulge again and you should expect them to indulge again. Was it called off a bit early? On my impression, in Army they teach you that if you reach at an advantageous position, then you should exploit the success. And unfortunately when we reached at that position, we were told to call it off.”

IPS officer Sanjay Kundu (retd) speaking at a session. (HT Photo)

Indus Waters Treaty largely prejudicial to India, says Sanjay Kundu

IPS officer Sanjay Kundu (retd), who has held the charge of director general of the National Water Development Agency (NWDA), engaged in a discussion with Lt General KJS “Tiny” Dhillon (retd) on the topic “The Indus Waters Treaty” at the event. He said, “The treaty, which governs the distribution of water in northern states, is largely prejudicial to India. With India keeping certain articles and annexures of the treaty in abeyance, we can get Pakistan to renounce its claim on POK as it is water scarce and gets 80% of the water from the Indus basin.”

Kundu explained how certain articles and annexures of the treaty had not been in favour of India. Citing an instance, he elucidated how India has not been able to desilt or repair the existing canals in the 3 western rivers — Indus, Jhelum and Chenab — due to absence of required permission granted by Pakistan.

“With keeping such articles and annexures of the treaty in abeyance, India is in a strong position. Within five to ten years, Pakistan will become a desert. We can even get POK back and can also get Pakistan to address border issues, including LOC and LAC,” he said.

Kundu added, “Overall, Pakistan is using 84% of the water from the Indus basin, while India is using 16%. About 80% of Pakistan’s water requirement is being fulfilled by the basin. We have given Pakistan about 130-140 million acre feet (MAF) water and we have got 30 MAF from eastern rivers. We have consumptive rights to eastern rivers which are not being utilised 100%. However, we do not have any such rights for the western rivers. By not following the annexures, India can use 30 MAF water from western rivers and not give it to Pakistan.” Kundu said with the additional 30 MAF water, 10 MAF can be provided to Ladakh, J&K and Himachal Pradesh, and 20 MAF can be given to Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan, solving the water crisis in northern India.

Lt Gen KJS ‘Tiny’ Dhillon (retd) speaking at the event. (HT Photo)

Lessons in will, failures from Lt Gen Dhillon

Lieutenant General KJS “Tiny” Dhillon (retd) highlighted his training and experience in the army as described in his recently released second book, “Wafadari Imaandari Zimmedari: War-room to Board-room”, while speaking at Hobnob 2025.

Dhillon’s session was named after the title of his book and was moderated by emotional health therapist Navita Sandhu. He spoke about how he was at odds with his publisher earlier for choosing a Hindi name for his first book “Kitne Ghazi Aaye Kitne Ghazi Gaye”. However, he added that owing to its success, the publisher insisted that the second book’s title should also be in Hindi.

Dhillon said the book was directed towards the corporate world and made use of management principles like will vs skill.

Differentiating between the corporate world and army, Dhillon added that the latter made people excel in fields they were not even experienced in, citing his own trials with swimming as an example.

He spoke about the role of family in an army soldier’s life, describing the struggles of their wives as they had to constantly deal with anxiety. He advised the attendees on how to handle failures, urging them to accept and learn from them for becoming better individuals.

He also described the unspoken honour code that the army follows. He narrated how the Indian Army had given proper burials to Pakistani soldiers during the Kargil War, who the Pakistani army had not claimed. Upon being asked about his life after retirement and whether he now sees himself as an author, Dhillon said he will always be an armyman.