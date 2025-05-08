India used its right to respond: Omar on Operation Sindoor

Jammu and Kashmir politicians on Wednesday backed India’s Operation Sindoor, the strikes carried out in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied in Kashmir (PoK). Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah speaks to the media in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI)

Chief minister Omar Abdullah told a news agency PTI that India used its “right to respond” in targeting Pakistan infrastructure.

“After the barbaric murder of 26 innocent civilians in Pahalgam, it was expected that India would use its right to respond in an appropriate and proportional way. I think the Centre and security forces have gone out of the way to ensure no military and civilian targets were hit in Pakistan. They have only hit terror bases,” Omar was quoted as saying by PTI.

He, however, castigated the response Pakistani shelling of J&K villages. “Unfortunately, the response has been anything but proportionate. As reports are coming in, Pakistan has gone out of its way to target civilians. We are dealing with the situation as it develops,” he said.

Former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu and J&K Congress chief Tariq Karra were among others to come out in support of India’s action.