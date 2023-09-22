India-Aus ODI in Mohali today: Roads around PCA stadium blocked, routes diverted

Expecting a packed house with 27,000 spectators at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Friday, when India face Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series, Mohali police have barricaded all roads around the stadium and diverted traffic. Team India players during a practice session at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

According to officials, only spectators will be allowed pedestrian entry in the area surrounding the stadium, located in Phase 9. Parking areas have been designated as per gate numbers. These include the vacant land near Fortis Hospital, PUDA office, PSEB building, Forest Complex, markets in Phases 10 and 11; hockey stadium in Phase 9 and parking near Manav Mangal School, Phase 10.

“With the help of PCA authorities, a shuttle bus service has been arranged for spectators parking their vehicles near Forest Complex in Sector 68,” said Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain.

She added that duty magistrates will remain present at all stadium gates to manage the crowd. Besides fire and medical teams will also remain on standby.

Punjab Police have also put three-tier security in place around the stadium. Over 1,500 cops, including commandos, will ensure tight security cover during the ODI, which is the first international match to be hosted here since September last year.

“Mohali SSP Sandeep Kumar Garg will monitor law and order near the stadium, while Rupnagar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni will manage security across the city during the cricket match,” said Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, inspector general of police (IGP), Rupnagar. Temporary CCTV cameras have also been installed at the entry points of the stadium.

Avoid these roads

Vehicles coming from Sector 49/50 road will be diverted towards Sector 63 and Phase 10 near Manav Mangal School. Those coming from the Phase 7/ 8 light point will be been diverted from the Phase 8/9 light point towards the backside of Fortis Hospital and PSEB building.

Other than this, traffic movement from Phase 10/11 light point will be blocked near the Phase 10 market and adjacent Silvi Park. The dividing road of Phase 9 and 10 near Hockey Stadium will also remain closed for commuters.

Rain threat looming

Rain may play spoilsport during the match, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain from Friday onwards. As per IMD, because of a cyclonic circulation coming from the Bay of Bengal, rain can be expected through the weekend.

