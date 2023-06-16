Panchkula: BEL employee falls prey to online fraudsters

An employee of the Bharat Electronics Limited, an Indian government-owned aerospace and defence electronics company, lost ₹2.3 lakhs to online swindlers while trying to pay her son’s college fee. An employee of the Bharat Electronics Limited, an Indian government-owned aerospace and defence electronics company, lost ₹ 2.3 lakhs to online swindlers while trying to pay her son’s college fee. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The complainant, Vandana Goyal, a resident of Sector 17, who works as a senior deputy general manager at BEL factory, told the police that her son is pursuing Masters in Business Analytics from Boston University, Massachusetts in the United States of America. To pay his college fee, she had an online link, the validity of which was to end on June 1.

On May 30, she went to Canara bank’s BEL extension branch where employees told her that the link does not have details of the bank through which the fee was to be paid to Boston University. Following this, she looked up the customer care number of Flywire Global Payment company as she had made the payment through this firm earlier too.

She then called up the number she found on Google. While she was talking to a person, her call was merged with another person, who then asked her to download the Anydesk application. The person then sent her three text messages and asked her for her Canara bank number. She sent him the account details but after this, she suspected something fishy.

So she went to the bank, where the employees told her to immediately delete the application. But by then, the fraudsters had already withdrawn ₹2.32 lakh from her account. Acting on her complaint a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Panchkula cyber police station on Thursday.