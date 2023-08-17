Himachal floods: Rescue ops underway in Kangra, water level in Beas recedes

Teams of Indian Air Force, army and NDRF personnel on Thursday continued with the operation to rescue people stranded in flood-hit villages of Kangra district even as the water level receded. National Disaster Response Force personnel rescuing residents stranded in flood-affected Tiora village in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

More than 27 panchayats of Fatehpur and Indora sub divisions were affected after the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) authorities released excess water from the Pong Dam reservoir across the Beas river.

Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal said that though most residents had been evacuated, many people are still stranded and calling for help.

“The rescue operation will continue till the last affected person is evacuated,” the DC said.

As many as 1,730 people have been evacuated from flood-hit villages since August 15. More than 730 people were airlifted, 780 evacuated by boat and 212 through other means.

1,344 rescued in Indora, 387 in Fatehpur

As many as 1,344 people were rescued from Indora sub division alone of which 564 people were airlifted and 780 in boats.

In Fatehpur, 387 people have been evacuated of which 175 people were airlifted, while 212 by boats and other methods.

Jindal said that the administration has set up five relief camps at Badukhar, Fatehpur, Indora, Shekhpura and Nurpur’s Ladrodi.

“On Wednesday evening, 237 people were provided shelter at relief camps, while others had gone to stay with their relatives,” he said.

60 jawans, 182 NDRF personnel engaged in rescue

The rescue operation, which was launched on Tuesday, after rain in the catchment areas of the Beas river led to a record inflow of 7 lakh cusecs of water in the Pong Dam, prompting the BBMB authorities to open the flood gates.

After receiving information about a large number of people stranded in downstream areas, the Kangra administration sought help from army and IAF.

“The Indian Army sent two flood relief columns, comprising 60 personnel, to help in the rescue operation and the IAF deployed two MI-17 helicopters,” Jindal said.

He said 182 personnel of NDRF are also engaged in the operation.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas on Wednesday, promised a special relief package for flood-hit families of Kangra. He also announced increasing the amount of immediate relief from ₹10,000 to ₹1 lakh per family.