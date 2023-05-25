Ludhiana: Cloud cover, cool breeze bring relied from heat

In a much-needed respite from the scorching heat, the city on Wednesday experienced a significant drop in temperature owing to cloud cover and a cool breeze throughout the day. According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperatures are predicted to decrease by 4 to 6°C over the next four days. (HT Photo)

The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Chandigarh observatory has issued a forecast stating that the relief is expected to continue over the next four days.

The maximum temperature in the city on Wednesday was recorded at 35°C on Wednesday, as compared to the 42°C on Tuesday, marking a 7°C dip.

According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperatures are predicted to decrease by 4 to 6°C over the next four days. The temperature is expected to remain below 36°C, with a minimum of 21°C.

IMD spokesperson said, “Due to the active western disturbance, Ludhiana is likely to experience rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning and occasional gusty winds from May 24 to May 28. Their intensity is expected to be highest on May 24 and 25.”

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has issued an advisory for farmers, urging them to start sowing rice nurseries of the recommended varieties to take advantage of the expected rainfall till May 29.

The advisory reads, “As rainfall is anticipated in Punjab during this period, farmers are advised to begin sowing nurseries of recommended rice varieties, such as PR 121, PR 122, PR 126, PR 127, PR 128, PR 129, PR 130, PR 131, PR 113, PR 114, and HKR 47. Treat the seeds with sprint 75 WS by creating a slurry of 3gm fungicide formulation in 10-12 ml of water for every 1kg of seeds before sowing to prevent primary seed-borne infection.”