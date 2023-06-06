Kasauli week: Seminar explores India’s neighbourhood challenges with expert insights

The second day of the Kasauli Week saw a strategic seminar focusing on India’s neighbourhood conundrum being held on Monday at the event’s namesake club approximately 58 km from Chandigarh. (From left) Major General BK Sharma (retd), Major General Ashok Mehta (retd), Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain, former Indian ambassador to China Ashok Kantha and Vice-Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla during the strategic seminar at the Kasauli Club on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)

As part of the seminar, billed as the highlight of the week, experts shared their insights on various crucial topics concerning India’s complex relationship with its neighbours including China, Nepal and Bhutan.

Lieutenant General Kamal Davar (retd), convener strategic studies cell, delivered the introductory remarks. “In April-May 2020, while India was focused on combating the pandemic, China surprised us by making incursions. Despite 16 rounds of talks, some disengagements have occurred. Recently, China attempted to create disturbance in the Tawang sector. Moreover, they boycotted the G20 tourism conference in Srinagar, referring to Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory.”

Former Indian ambassador to China, Ashok Kantha, meanwhile, discussed Xi Jinping’s consolidation of political and ideological power. Kantha highlighted the leader’s vision, emphasising that after achieving modernisation, China aims to become a great modern socialist country.

Kantha said China’s emergence as a dominant global power meant that India needed to develop a viable strategy to effectively manage things.

Major General Ashok Mehta (retd), strategic analyst, discussed the rise of Chinese influence over Nepal and Bhutan during his presentation, saying India must offer financial help to Nepal however feasible.

Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) and Central University of Kashmir chancellor spoke about China’s grey zone warfare, while United Service Institution of India (USI) director Major General BK Sharm discussed geopolitics of Eurasia.

Vice-admiral Anil Kumar Chawla (retd) in his presentation emphasised on the importance of India strengthening its maritime power through the implementation of a comprehensive strategy. He highlighted that history has consistently demonstrated that no country has achieved great power status without possessing significant maritime capabilities.

Kasauli Club, established in 1880, is hosting the 101st edition of the Kasauli Week, which serves as a platform to highlight the town’s rich history, cultural heritage, and natural landscapes. This year’s event kicked off on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON