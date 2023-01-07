Industrial plot transfer case: Punjab vigilance arrests PSIEC executive director at his father’s cremation

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday arrested SP Singh, executive director of the Punjab State Industrial Export Corporation (PSIEC), at his father’s cremation.

SP Singh was booked for conniving with other officers of the corporation to provide undue benefit to the realtor firm, Gulmohar Township Private Limited, for transferring and bifurcation of an industrial plot.

According to the VB, the move led to huge losses to the state exchequer. He would be produced in the local court tomorrow. Reportedly, SP Singh was arrested after the cremation of his father veteran journalist NS Parwana in Mohali.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the state VB said, in this criminal case former industry minister Sunder Sham Arora and other officers of the corporation have been booked for transferring and allowing the bifurcation of industrial plot in Mohali to Gulmohar Township firm and permitting it to establish a township. Apart from the above said accused, three owners and partners of Gulmohar Township have also been nominated in this case.

He informed that in this regard the VB on Thursday had arrested seven PSIEC officials, including estate officer Ankur Chaudhary, GM personnel Davinderpal Singh, chief general manager (planning) JS Bhatia, ATP (planning) Ashima Aggarwal, executive engineer Parminder Singh, DA Rajat Kumar and SDE Sandeep Singh, for conniving with each other to provide undue benefit to the firm.

The other accused, Tejveer Singh, DTP, had passed away during investigations whereas Sukhdeep Singh Sidhu and directors of the realtor firm Jagdeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Rakesh Kumar Sharma are yet to be arrested.

The VB has registered a case under sections 13 (1) (a), 13 (2) of the prevention of corruption act and 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of IPC at Mohali against the accused officials, former minister and three directors of Gulmohar Township.

The role of other persons would also be investigated during the investigation, he added.