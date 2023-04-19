Frequent stirs keeping investors away from Punjab: Industry to MP Sanjeev Arora

Industrialists across the state voiced their concern regarding the increasing frequency of protests by various unions in Punjab during an industry meet organised by the Apex Chamber of Commerce and Industry late on Monday evening. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora presided over the meeting. Rahul Ahuja, ex-chairperson, CII, Punjab, stated that investors are shying away from coming to the state due to increasing protests. (HT File)

The stirs cause disruption of traffic on the state and national highways thus hampering the smooth transportation of goods, industrialists added.

Rahul Ahuja, ex-chairperson, CII, Punjab, stated that investors are shying away from coming to the state due to increasing protests.

“A fixed area should be designated for the dharnas. Anyone coming to the state has this apprehension whether he will be able to reach his destination smoothly or he will have to encounter disruption in traffic due to blocking of the highway. This is sheer harassment,” said Ahuja.

“Steel in India is 30% more expensive than in China. Due to this, it is very difficult for the engineering industry to complete the global market,” said Jaswinder Birdi, general secretary, Apex Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Punjab).

Arora assured to raise some of the issues in the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament.

Besides issues related to poor infrastructure in focal point areas, variation in steel prices in India and China, shortage of drivers for the trucking industry, power tariff, power thefts, water and sewerage, traffic problems, textile park, VAT notices, OTS Schemes, better rail, road and air connectivity were also raised.

Arora was urged that agricultural machinery should also be included in the agri policy and subsidy should be given to agri machines. This will help in booming the agriculture machinery manufacturing industry of the state.

Further, Arora was apprised that Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission has increased the electricity rates by 10%. It was apprehended that the industry has to make this payment with a retrospective effect.

The long-pending issue of the industry existing in the Mixed Land use area was also highlighted. The industry urged Arora to find a permanent solution to the issue as thousands of units will be closed if they are forced to shift.