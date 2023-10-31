News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Infighting in INDIA bloc over seat sharing: Omar

Infighting in INDIA bloc over seat sharing: Omar

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Oct 31, 2023 05:46 AM IST

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Monday that there were differences among the INDIA bloc members over seat sharing int the poll-bound states.

Omar Abdullah (HT File Photo)
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, who was in north Kashmir’s Kupwara town for a party convention, said that the alliance was not doing fine and after the elections will be over in these states, the alliance members will make efforts to sort out the differences.

Omar’s National Conference is also part of the INDIA bloc, along with the Peoples Democratic Party in J&K.

”The internal fights in the four five states where elections are going to be held isn’t good thing for this alliance,” Omar said.

