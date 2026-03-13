Infosys’ ₹286-crore campus in Mohali will create 2,700 jobs: CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the ₹286-crore campus of Infosys coming up in Mohali will provide direct employment to about 2,700 youth and generate thousands of indirect jobs. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during the ground breaking ceremony of Infosys Ltd's campus expansion in Mohali on Thursday. (ANI)

Speaking after the groundbreaking ceremony of the project, Mann said Punjab was witnessing a turnaround in its industrial sector with investors returning to the state.

He alleged that before 2022 many industries had moved out of Punjab due to extortion and pressure on industrialists, but investors were now coming back with confidence.

The chief minister highlighted that the Punjab government had already attracted investment proposals worth more than ₹1.55 lakh crore since March 2022, creating employment opportunities for over 5.44 lakh young people.

“Today is a historic day for Punjab, especially for the industrial sector. I warmly welcome the representatives of the global company Infosys and thank them for showing confidence in our government’s industry-friendly policies. I also recall the immense contribution of the founder of Infosys NR Narayana Murthy towards the economic progress of the nation,” said Mann.

He added, “Under this project, an Integrated Campus will be established in the first phase, which will include a software development block, food court and other facilities. The campus will have a built-up area of 3,50,000 square feet with a seating capacity of 3,000 people. The Punjab Government will extend fulsome support and cooperation to Infosys for this project, which will encourage more companies to invest in Punjab and create greater employment opportunities for our youth.”

The chief minister further said, “On March 20, the country’s second-largest Tata Steel project worth ₹3,200 crore will be inaugurated in Ludhiana. This ambitious project will provide employment to 2,500 youth and accelerate the economic growth of Punjab.”

He said the Progressive Punjab Investment Summit to be held in Mohali from March 13 to 15 will open new opportunities for industrial growth in the state. Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora and Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjeet Singh Sahney were also present on the occasion.