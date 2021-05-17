Injured Haryana cops get aid, farmers back at protest site

A day after 20 policemen, including a DSP and five women cops, were injured while preventing farmers from marching towards the venue where Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled to inaugurate a Covid hospital in Hisar, Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava announced ₹5,000 each for the treatment of the police personnel.

“I appreciate the patience and bravery displayed by police personnel in confronting the unruly mob and saving the newly inaugurated Sanjeevni Covid Hospital at Hisar from damage. Each of the injured police personnel will be given ₹5,000 for their diet and medical needs,” the DGP tweeted.

Also read: Bleeding, clotting from AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine minuscule in India: Report

A spokesman for the Hisar police said that only two of the 20 injured police personnel are hospitalised as the rest have been discharged after treatment. “All of them are stable,” he said.

A committee of 11 farm leaders met Hisar district officials at the IG’s office on Sunday evening and assured the administration that the farmers will not break the law in future. A total of 85 farmers were released after the meeting and no FIR was registered against them, the spokesman said.

However, soon after their released, the farmers gathered at Ramayana toll plaza to protest against the Centre’s farm laws. Women and children also joined them despite the ban on gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ministers back police action,

Oppn condemn lathicharge

Many ministers in the BJP-JJP government condemned the violence and backed the police action. Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal said on Twitter, “Thank God, four new hospitals have been inaugurated to defeat Covid. Our brave police personnel received injuries while protecting the hospitals. Their efforts will not go in vain.”

State education minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar said, “I thank chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for inaugurating the 500-bed hospital at Hisar and appreciate the cops ,who despite getting injured protected the hospital.”

Opposition leaders of the Congress and the INLD criticised the police action with former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda saying, “The farmers are fighting the virus and the government’s apathy. The government should accept the farmers’ demands after holding talks with them instead of resorting to lathicharge and provoking them.”

INLD general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala said the Haryana chief minister acted like a coward in Hisar. “It’s time to impose President’s rule in the state by taking charge from the BJP-JJP government. Our party stands in solidarity with farmers,” he said.

Farmers warned of miscreants joining stir

BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni thanked the farmers for blocking all national and state highways in protest against the Hisar incident. “I appeal to farmers to continue the protest peacefully and be aware of miscreants who have been trying to defame the agitation. We have identified two people who used aggressive language in Hisar on Sunday to provoke farmers for a confrontation,” he said.