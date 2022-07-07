Injured mountaineer rescued by army from Kinnaur’s Lamkhaga Pass
: A woman mountaineer, who was stranded at 5,282-metre high Lamkhaga Pass in Kinnaur district, was rescued by the jawans of the army.
The mountaineer, Vimla Devi Divasak, was part of an 11-member women’s mountaineering team, who are on an expedition to scale peaks and passes in the trans-Himalayan region.
She was injured after slipping at Lamkhaga Pass. Soon after information was received, a unit the 4 Assam Regiment of the Tri Peak Himalaya launched a rescue operation, said Kinnaur deputy commissioner Abid Hussain Sadik.
The injured mountaineer was given first aid at a nearby army hospital and later shifted to the Regional Hospital, Reckong Peo.
Sadiq said a team of women mountaineers under the leadership of Padma Shri Awardee Bachendri Pal, the country’s first woman to scale the Mount Everest, had left for Kinnaur district, crossing the Lamkhaga Pass from Harshal in Uttarkashi.
They reached the Lamkhaga Pass on July 5 where Divasak was injured after slipping on hard ice.
The expedition, comprising all woman mountaineers above the age of 50, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 under the Fit India Mission from Pangsau on the Indo-Myanmar border.
-
Anti-Sikh riots: SIT arrests 2 more accused in Kanpur
The special investigation team of the Uttar Pradesh Police probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases has arrested two more accused who were allegedly part of a mob that had set a house ablaze during the violence, which had left 127 people dead in Kanpur. Siddh Gopal Gupta, 66, and Jitendra Kumar Tiwari, 58, were arrested for murders of Gurmukh Singh and D Singh in Naubasta. A local court has sent them to 14-day judicial custody.
-
Transfer of convenience: HC takes note of hobnobbing of public prosecutors with politicians
The High Court of Himachal Pradesh today took a serious note of hobnobbing of public prosecutors with some politicians to procure and secure orders of transfer of their convenience. According to the petitioner, a local MLA from Nagrota Bagwan issued a DO Note on March 15, 2022, for the transfer of Tarsem Kumar, a public prosecutor at the “behest” of Shikha Rana.
-
British-Sikh historian loans collection for Maharaja Duleep Singh exhibition in UK
A British-Sikh historian, author and art collector has loaned Bance's extensive personal collection for a major exhibition on Maharaja Duleep Singh, the last ruler of Punjab who was exiled to Britain during colonial rule. 'Maharajah Duleep Singh: Norfolk's Princely Family' is described as the biggest exhibition ever curated on the son and heir of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and forms part of the 2022 Festival of East Anglia and Punjab.
-
Dalai Lama turns 87; Tibetans celebrate his birthday
Waiting to go home the exiled Tibetan leader—the global face of the Tibetan struggle against the Chinese occupation of his homeland Tibet, the 14 Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso turned 87 on Wednesday. Hundreds of Tibetans including monks, nuns, school students, and foreign followers of the Dalai Lama gathered at an event organised by the Central Tibetan Administration, popularly called Tibetan government-in-exile at Tsuglakhang Temple at McLeodganj.
-
Punjab govt directs depts to use Gurmukhi script on all signboards, nameplates
Chandigarh : To ensure the use of the Punjabi language in all the government offices of the state, the Bhagwant Mann government on Wednesday directed all the heads of the departments to strictly adhere to the directive of using Punjabi as the official language for all department names, signboards and nameplates. AAP's Punjab unit chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that if the need arises to write any other language, it must be written below in a smaller font.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics