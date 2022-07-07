Injured mountaineer rescued by army from Kinnaur’s Lamkhaga Pass

: A woman mountaineer, who was stranded at 5,282-metre high Lamkhaga Pass in Kinnaur district, was rescued by the jawans of the army.

The mountaineer, Vimla Devi Divasak, was part of an 11-member women’s mountaineering team, who are on an expedition to scale peaks and passes in the trans-Himalayan region.

She was injured after slipping at Lamkhaga Pass. Soon after information was received, a unit the 4 Assam Regiment of the Tri Peak Himalaya launched a rescue operation, said Kinnaur deputy commissioner Abid Hussain Sadik.

The injured mountaineer was given first aid at a nearby army hospital and later shifted to the Regional Hospital, Reckong Peo.

Sadiq said a team of women mountaineers under the leadership of Padma Shri Awardee Bachendri Pal, the country’s first woman to scale the Mount Everest, had left for Kinnaur district, crossing the Lamkhaga Pass from Harshal in Uttarkashi.

They reached the Lamkhaga Pass on July 5 where Divasak was injured after slipping on hard ice.

The expedition, comprising all woman mountaineers above the age of 50, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 under the Fit India Mission from Pangsau on the Indo-Myanmar border.