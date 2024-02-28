 INLD leader killing: Rathee conveyed 4 suspects’ names to cops before he was killed: Abhay - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / INLD leader killing: Rathee conveyed 4 suspects’ names to cops before he was killed: Abhay

INLD leader killing: Rathee conveyed 4 suspects’ names to cops before he was killed: Abhay

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 28, 2024 06:12 AM IST

The INLD leader who was speaking on the 2024-25 budget estimates said that he himself had received threat sometime back. “After Jind superintendent of police was informed, my security cover was increased. But the increased cover was withdrawn two days later,” the INLD MLA said.

The lone Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) legislator Abhay Singh Chautala on Tuesday said that the assassinated INLD state president, Nafe Singh Rathee had communicated the names of four individuals to the police whom he suspected of being a threat to his life.

The lone Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) legislator Abhay Singh Chautala on Tuesday said that the assassinated INLD state president, Nafe Singh Rathee had communicated the names of four individuals to the police whom he suspected of being a threat to his life. (HT File Photo)
The lone Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) legislator Abhay Singh Chautala on Tuesday said that the assassinated INLD state president, Nafe Singh Rathee had communicated the names of four individuals to the police whom he suspected of being a threat to his life. (HT File Photo)

“However, his plea went unheard, and he was not given security cover,” the INLD MLA said in the assembly on Tuesday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The INLD leader who was speaking on the 2024-25 budget estimates said that he himself had received threat sometime back. “After Jind superintendent of police was informed, my security cover was increased. But the increased cover was withdrawn two days later,” the INLD MLA said.

Abhay said that the home minister should answer as to what action has been taken on my communication to Jind superintendent of police. “It has been eight months now,” he said.

Abhay and his estranged nephew, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala later entered into a bout of heated exchanges in the House on Tuesday

The INLD legislator alleged that the proposed introduction of glass bottles (instead of PET bottles) for sale of liquor in the state will benefit certain individuals who would supply the glass bottles to distillers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On