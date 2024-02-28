INLD leader killing: Rathee conveyed 4 suspects’ names to cops before he was killed: Abhay

The lone Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) legislator Abhay Singh Chautala on Tuesday said that the assassinated INLD state president, Nafe Singh Rathee had communicated the names of four individuals to the police whom he suspected of being a threat to his life. The lone Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) legislator Abhay Singh Chautala on Tuesday said that the assassinated INLD state president, Nafe Singh Rathee had communicated the names of four individuals to the police whom he suspected of being a threat to his life. (HT File Photo)

“However, his plea went unheard, and he was not given security cover,” the INLD MLA said in the assembly on Tuesday.

The INLD leader who was speaking on the 2024-25 budget estimates said that he himself had received threat sometime back. “After Jind superintendent of police was informed, my security cover was increased. But the increased cover was withdrawn two days later,” the INLD MLA said.

Abhay said that the home minister should answer as to what action has been taken on my communication to Jind superintendent of police. “It has been eight months now,” he said.

Abhay and his estranged nephew, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala later entered into a bout of heated exchanges in the House on Tuesday

The INLD legislator alleged that the proposed introduction of glass bottles (instead of PET bottles) for sale of liquor in the state will benefit certain individuals who would supply the glass bottles to distillers.