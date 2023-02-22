INLD MLA Abhay Chautala moves HC against Haryana Speaker’s order

The lone INLD MLA in the Haryana assembly, Abhay Singh Chautala, on Wednesday filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking the setting aside of Speaker Gian Chand Gupta’s order on Tuesday to name and remove him from the House for two days for disorderly conduct. The lone INLD MLA in the Haryana assembly, Abhay Singh Chautala, on Wednesday filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking the setting aside of Speaker Gian Chand Gupta’s order on Tuesday to name and remove him from the House for two days for disorderly conduct. (HT file photo)

Abhay Chautala’s counsel Sandeep Goyat said that the high court will take up the matter on Thursday.

The Speaker named and removed Chautala for two days after he entered into an argument with him over the deferral of a calling attention motion. Naming a member as per the Westminster model of the parliamentary procedure means, empowering the Speaker to temporarily remove a member of the House for violating the rules of conduct of the assembly or Parliament.

Chautala, however, alleged that his removal was not in accordance with the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Haryana assembly as a motion (a proposal) to suspend him was not brought in the House.

The Speaker did not agree and said that for naming a member, a motion is not required to be brought before the House.

Gupta said that Chautala has been named and not suspended from the sitting of the House for two days and he can come back to the House on February 23. “For naming a member, a motion is not required to be brought before the House,’’ he said. The Speaker said as per Rule 104, the Speaker shall preserve the order and have all powers necessary for the purpose of enforcing his decision on all points of order. “So, I have the powers under Rule 104 to enforce my decisions,’’ he said.

What the rules say

As per Rule 104-B, the Speaker can name a member of the House who disregards the authority of the chair or abuses the rules of the House by persistently and wilfully obstructing the business on a motion being made forthwith.

The rule says that the Speaker shall put the question that the member (naming him) be suspended from the service of the House for a period not exceeding the remainder of the Session.

A former secretary general of Lok Sabha, Subhash Kashyap, said a motion needs to be brought in the House if a member is being named or suspended from the House for more than a day.

‘Withdrawal only for a day’

Rule 104-A which deals with the withdrawal of the member from the House for disorderly conduct, however, is applicable for the remainder of the day’s sitting only.

“The Speaker may direct any member whose conduct is, in his opinion, grossly disorderly to withdraw immediately from the House, and any member so ordered to withdraw shall do so forthwith and shall absent himself during the remainder of the day’s sitting,” says Rule 104-A.

This means that for naming and suspending a member for more than a day, the Speaker has to bring a motion in the House.

Parliamentary affairs experts said as per Rule 121 of the Procedure any rule can be suspended in its application to a particular motion before the assembly and if the motion is carried the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being. However, no motion seeking suspension of Rule 104-B was brought in the House.

