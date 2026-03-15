Innovations steal show at PU’s Krishi Mach Expo

Chandigarh: Several innovative technologies aimed at improving agricultural productivity are being showcased at Krishi Mach the Expo, organised by the Technology Enabling Centre (TEC), Panjab University (PU), in collaboration with Fortune exhibitors at Parade Ground, Sector 17. The expo features over 100 stalls by startups, industries and research institutions. Haryana chief minister’s officer on special duty, Raj Nehru inaugurated the expo, which is open to visitors till March 15. A startup from IIT Kanpur displayed an organic fertiliser made from recycled human hair. (HT File)

Among the highlights, Uttar Pradesh-based startup FBOOST Pvt. Ltd., incubated at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Mohali, presented Insectopel, a herbal insect repellent made from citronella oil and neem extracts, offering a DEET-free and eco-friendly alternative to chemical sprays. A startup from IIT Kanpur displayed an organic fertiliser made from recycled human hair, rich in nitrogen and amino acids, aimed at improving soil fertility and reducing dependence on chemical inputs.

Jalandhar Potato Seeds Private Limited showcased its Photoautotrophic Micropropagation laboratory producing ICAR-certified, disease-free potato seeds to enhance crop yield. Researchers from GNA University demonstrated a self-propelled onion harvester capable of covering one acre in about two hours, reducing labour costs.

Agrarian Aerospace Private Limited, Amritsar, also drew attention with its Agrarian V2 drone, featuring autopilot spraying, real-time monitoring and subsidy eligibility, designed to help farmers save time, water and pesticides.