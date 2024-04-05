‘Insufficient’ pay irks mid-day meal workers in Ludhiana

The mid-day meal workers of the district perform their duties for six hours a day, and in return, get ₹3,000 per month. Workers prepare a mid-day meal at a government school in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurmeet Singh/HT)

The mid-day meal workers in district are around 4,500 in total. They are not even the permanent employees of the government.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“Taking inflation into consideration, are ₹3,000 enough for a sole breadwinner of the family in today’s time,”questioned a mid-day meal worker who spends nearly six hours a day for almost six days a week.

A 50-year-old worker who is a single mother of five daughters, said, “You cannot expect from someone to run a family with merely ₹3,000. Our job is not an easy one, especially during the summer season when we prepare food for nearly 250 to 300 students in one go.”

Workers also claimed, the government schools are facing an issue of staff crunch. Many a times, they are expected to fulfil the duties of peon or sweeper.

Democratic Mulazim Federation (DMF) district president Sukhwinder Leel said, “Initially, midday meal workers in the state were paid only ₹1,200 monthly, but after several attempts, it was raised by ₹1,800. Government had promised a two-fold increase in their salaries. These workers should at least be paid as per the DC rate. We met Punjab finance minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, last year and even conducted a rally two months back in Sangrur but to no avail.”

DMF Punjab joint secretary Parveen Kumari said, “A worker sustained critical injuries when hot dal fell on her while preparing a meal in the school kitchen, but neither the government nor the school authorities took care of the treatment expenses. Kitchens pose safety risks, but we are not provided with any insurance from the government.” In schools, there are not more than three mid-day meal workers, they are required to arrange a substitute in their absence and also have to pay them on their own.

Director general secondary education Vinay Bublani said, “There were ongoing talks with these staffers, but due to enforcement of model code of conduct in the wake of upcoming elections, the process has been halted. After elections, the system would surely consider the demand of the workers.”

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains did not respond to the calls even after several attempts.