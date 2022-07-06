Insurance policy fraud: Man held for duping Chandigarh resident
Police’s cybercrime investigation cell (CCIC) arrested a 25-year-old resident of New Delhi for allegedly duping people in lieu of renewing insurance policies.
The accused, Faisal Hussain, 25, of Khajuri Khas, was arrested in connection to a case registered on the complaint of Malkit Singh, who reported that an unknown person called him on his mobile claiming to be an employee of HDFC Life Insurance. On the pretext of updating the life insurance policy, the accused made the victim deposit different amounts of money in varied bank accounts.
A case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered at the Manimajra police station.
The accused was arrested from Delhi on Monday and produced before the court on Tuesday before being sent on a two-day police remand.
Police said the accused had formerly worked with an insurance company for some time and was well aware of the working of insurance companies. He and his one friend prepared a plan to cheat people in the name of renewing insurance policies.
The accused had opened accounts of labourers by giving them ₹4,000- ₹5,000. Later, he got the cheated amount transferred to these accounts.
Inspector Hari Om Sharma, CCIC in-charge, urged people not to disclose any details over phone calls to any unknown person and also to not trust any calls on insurance policy renewal.
PSEB Class-10 results: Mohali rises in ranking, slips in pass percentage
Even though Mohali district rose by two spots from last year's ranking in the PSEB Class 10 exams, its pass percentage dropped from 99.91% to 99%. Last year, Mohali was placed 17th among the 23 districts. This year, it improved its standing to 15th, with Gurdaspur district bagging the top spot. As many as 9,401 students from 109 Mohali schools appeared in the exams and 9,307 passed.
32-year-old doctor ends life in Mohali’s Phase 2
A 32-year-old doctor allegedly ended his life by injecting himself with a paralytic drug used in anaesthesia at his rented accommodation in Phase 2 on Monday night. The doctor, who hailed from Rupnagar, was living alone in the rented house for the last three months and worked at a private hospital in Sector 34, Chandigarh. The autopsy will be conducted at the Phase-6 civil hospital on Wednesday.
Sippy Sidhu murder: Kalyani’s judicial custody extended
A local court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu. Lodged in Model Jail, Sector 51, since June 21, Kalyani, 36, was produced in court via video conferencing. On Monday, she had applied for bail before a local court. Her plea will be taken up for hearing on July 8.
Haryana miffed over Chandigarh hiring medical officers from Punjab, other states
The UT administration's decision to appoint 33 medical officers (MOs) on deputation from Punjab, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, and none from Haryana has not gone down well with the Haryana government. Highlighting its displeasure through a letter, the Haryana government has urged the UT administration to maintain the 60:40 ratio between Punjab and Haryana while filling up the vacant posts of MOs and dental surgeons. Till then, Haryana had not sent any panel of doctors.
Panjab University senate okays fee hike for campus, affiliated colleges
In a major decision, the Panjab University senate on Tuesday approved the proposed fee hike in its teaching departments, regional centres and affiliated colleges for the 2022-23 session. A 5% increase in fee will be implemented for students of the ongoing batches. The fee hike, however, was met with opposition by some senators. The fee hikes over the past years have never gone down well with students.
