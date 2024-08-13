Intense efforts underway to hunt down terrorists in Kokernag: Army

The search operations, to flush out the group of terrorists believed to be hiding in forests of Kokernag, entered day three on Monday. On Monday, 15 Corps Commander, Lt general Rajiv Ghai visited the operation area and interacted with officers and soldiers busy in the operation. (PTI)

Two soldiers and a civilian have been killed in the gunbattle happened on Saturday. Army said the group of militants have crossed from Doda after they targeted forces last month. Army said that intense efforts are underway to hunt down the terrorists.

“OP GAGARMANDU” #ChinarCorps Commander visited the operational area and discussed ongoing actions with Commanders on ground. Operations entered the third day and intense efforts are underway to hunt down the terrorists,” Army’s Chinar Corps posted on ‘X’.

The encounter site is a hilly forest area surrounded by mountains which borders the Doda district of Chenab valley in Jammu. There is suspicion that the terrorists have crossed over from the Doda region after they had attacked a team of army on July 15 killing an Indian Army captain and three soldiers in the forest area there. Army spokesman on Saturday said that militants holedup in forests of Kokernag have come from Doda.