Inter-state drug cartel busted: Haryana resident held with 2.51 lakh pharma opioids

Updated on Oct 03, 2022 12:57 AM IST

The police have recovered 2,37,000 tablets of Alprazolam and 14,400 of the Pyeevon Spas capsules from his car, in which the accused was smuggling drugs from Haryana

Representational image.
Representational image.
ByHT Correspondent

The district Police claimed to have busted an inter-state pharmaceutical drug cartel with the arrest of a Haryana resident and recovery of 2.51 lakh pharma opioids from his possession.

Disclosing this, DIG Anti-Gangster Task Force-cum-Ropar Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the arrested accused has been identified as Ranjit Goswami, a resident of Batra Colony in Sonipat, Haryana.

This was the third such inter-state pharmaceutical drug racket busted by the Fatehgarh Sahib district Police in less than three months. Earlier, Fatehgarh Sahib Police had recovered as many as 7 lakh tablets/capsules of pharma opioids on July 14, 2022, while, 1.17 lakh tablets/capsules of pharma opioids were recovered on September 4, 2022.

SSP Fatehgarh Sahib Ravjot Grewal said that during preliminary investigations, it has come to light that the arrested accused is into the transport business in Delhi and Amritsar. The accused has confessed that he has been supplying pharma opioids in Punjab for the last few years and most of his customers are in Moga and Ludhiana, she said.

She said that the police have procured three days of police remand of the accused person after producing him in court and further investigations are on.

Monday, October 03, 2022
