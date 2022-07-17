Inter-state gang of vehicle-lifters busted in Chandigarh, 3 held
Chandigarh Police’s crime branch arrested three members of an inter-state gang of vehicle lifters and recovered eight stolen vehicles from their possession.
The accused, Akshay, 28, Jaipal, 23 and Rahul, 27, all from Sonepat in Haryana, were arrested from Ganaur, Haryana following a tip-off as well as technical assistance. The recovered cars included four Maruti Suzuki Brezzas and one Celerio, Ciaz and Baleno each.
The police have also impounded the vehicle being allegedly used in the crime with a fake registration plate. As per police records, the accused Akshay has earlier been arrested in more than 16 cases of vehicle theft in different states. He was the leader of the gang and used coded chips for stealing SUV vehicles.
During police remand, a stolen vehicle from Sector 27 was recovered from Lalganj, Bihar.
Police said one of the accused, Rahul, gave out information on the location of two other Brezza cars, which were recovered from the parking of the Muzaffarpur railway station, also in Bihar, along with the Ciaz car.
The third accused, Jaipal, led police to another Brezza car, which, along with the Celerio car, was recovered from near the Muzaffarpur bus stand.
Chandigarh: MACT awards ₹19-lakh relief to kin of 33-year-old road mishap victim
Over three years after a 33-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Ambala, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh, awarded The deceased, Avtar Singh's family a compensation of ₹19.88 lakh. In their petition, his mother Surinder Kaur, wife Rajvinder Kaur and two children, all residents of Shahpur village, Ambala, submitted that in May 2019, Avtar was walking to work on the left lane of the Amritsar-Delhi national highway.
ICAI CA final results: Panipat’s Anjali is state topper
Anjali Goyal, 21, from Panipat has secured the 7th position in the country in the final exam conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the results of which were declared on Friday. She has secured 600 marks in total out of 800 marks. Anjali will be the fourth CA from the family as her father Vimal Goyal, mother Rajni Goyal and elder brother Akhil Goyal are also chartered accountants.
Rail track uprooted near Hisar thermal plant; SFJ takes responsibility
Miscreants on Saturday uprooted the railway line near the thermal power plant at Hisar's Khedar village. This line is being used to carry coal to the plant. Later, the banned Sikhs for Justice organisation took the responsibility for the act by releasing a video. The accused also wrote 'Khalistan zindabad' in Punjabi on a wall near the railway line. The incident occurred in the morning hours of Saturday.
Bulk water to cost more in Haryana from August 1
Effecting an upward revision of tariff for bulk usage of surface water, the Haryana Water Resources Authority has ordered a 300% hike for drinking water, including the bulk supply to railways and the army. A cubic metre equals 1,000 litres of water. “Unless the retail water charges of the public health engineering department are increased, the common man won't get affected," said an official. A kilolitre has 1,000 litres.
Four booked in Chandigarh for duping 3 men on pretext of sending them abroad
Four travel consultants were booked for duping three men on the pretext of sending them abroad on Friday. In the first case, the victims, Manjit Kumar and Ravi of Jind, accused consultants Mandeep Singh and Pawan Kumar, who have an office in Sector 34, of duping them of ₹ 15.5 lakh on the pretext of sending them to Switzerland.
