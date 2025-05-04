Robbers’ gang targeting migrant workers busted in Mohali; four held

An inter-state gang wanted for a string of gunpoint robberies, targeting migrant labourers, has been busted with the arrest of its four members. The accused in custody of Dera Bassi police in Mohali. (HT)

The accused have been identified as Satinder Singh, a resident of Mohali, and Rohit Kumar, alias Jaman, Moti and Akshay, all three hailing from Karnal, Haryana.

Mohali SSP Deepak Pareek revealed that preliminary investigations indicate the gang’s involvement in numerous similar incidents across the tricity. “The modus operandi of the gang was to target migrant workers belonging to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and rob them during their travel,” stated SSP Pareek.

Their latest victim was Zia-Ul-Haq, an Uttar Pradesh native, upon whose complaint a case was registered at the Dera Bassi police station under Sections 309(4), 140(3), 351(1), 351(3), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Subsequently, a special team, supervised by SP Rural Manpreet Singh and Dera Bassi DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar, was immediately formed to apprehend the culprits.

Divulging the details of the incident, SSP Pareek explained that in the early hours of April 30, Zia-ul-Haq had hired a Hyundai Xcent taxi, bearing registration number HR-67-C-1782, from the Dera Bassi bus stand en route to the Ambala railway station.

“During the journey, near Jawaharpur Chowk on the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway, he was robbed of ₹20,600, an ATM card, a mobile phone, and important documents at gunpoint by four unidentified individuals, including the taxi driver,” SSP Pareek added. Following the incident, DIG Ropar Range Harcharan Singh Bhullar issued specific directives to expedite the investigation.

The SSP further disclosed that accused Satinder was taken near Phudha village on Saturday for the recovery of a weapon. “During the recovery process, Satinder sustained a fracture on his left ankle as he attempted to escape from police custody by jumping from a rooftop,” SSP Pareek informed. He also mentioned that further investigations are currently underway to uncover the gang’s broader network and any other individuals involved in criminal activities.