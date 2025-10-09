Edit Profile
    IPS officer Shyam Bhagat Negi appointed additional chief secretary of Himachal

    The orders of Negi’s appointment have been issued in public interest on the recommendations of the civil service board, it said

    Oct 9, 2025
    HT Correspondent, Shimla
    The Himachal Pradesh Government on Wednesday appointed Shyam Bhagat Negi, an 1990 batch IPS officer, as the additional chief secretary (Social Justice & Empowerment) with immediate effect, read an official notification.

    The government cancelled the earlier posting order of Abhishek Trivedi, IPS 1996 batch as Secretary (Social Justice & Empowerment), which was issued on September 30, 2025
    The orders of Negi’s appointment have been issued in public interest on the recommendations of the civil service board, it said.

    Through the same notification government cancels the earlier posting order of Abhishek Trivedi, IPS 1996 batch as Secretary (Social Justice & Empowerment), which was issued on September 30, 2025.

