iRAD: Training kicks off for Ludhiana police to enhace road safety
To gear up police to be a part of Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) project— an initiative of ministry of road transport and highways to improve road safety— and make it operational, training sessions were conducted at Police Lines on Monday.
According to the officials, the project would be helpful in reducing road mishaps in the city.
In the first phase, all police stations of the city have been provided training to report road mishaps on iRAD’s mobile application along with the videos and pictures. The traffic police will help the police stations in the task.
Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, traffic) Sandeep Kumar said, “After the police personnel will enter the details of the road mishap, a unique identification code will be generated, and the information will be sent to the concerned department— municipal corporation or public works department (PWD). The engineers from the department will then visit the accident spot and add additional information, including road design. Further, the team analysing the details will suggest corrective measures, if needed.”
The ADCP added that the objective of the project is to create an integrated road accident database, which would be used for enhancing road safety.
In 2020, as many as 281 people had lost their lives in 388 road mishaps, while in 2019, a total of 365 people had succumbed in 526 road mishaps in Ludhiana.
The traffic police have already identified 91 accident-prone spots in the city, out of which ten spots are most vulnerable. Uneven surface of roads, pit holes, absence of road markings, encroachments, cuts in road dividers, absence of traffic signals, and blinkers are found to be the major reasons behind mishaps.
