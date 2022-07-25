CISCE ISC Class-12 | Girls bag top spots in all four streams in tricity
With a score of 98.5% in humanities, Amrit Singh of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, scored the highest in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class-12 exams, conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the results of which were declared on Sunday evening. Toppers of all four streams are girls, consistent with the trend of girls outperforming boys even in previous years.
Amrit was pursuing humanities but wants to pursue a multi-disciplinary course in which she will study computer science and psychology together. She says she never took tuitions but remained consistent in her studies.
Two girls -- Aafreen Kaur of Yadavindra Public School (YPS) and Mahek Vijayvergiya of Strawberry Fields -- tied for the top spot in non-medical with 97% each. Aafreen wants to pursue aeronautical engineering from Canada. Mahek said that while she is a non-medical student, she also had biology and economics as her subjects. She wants to study health economics and is applying to colleges in the United States of America.
Commerce topper Shubhreet Kaur of YPS scored 96.75%. Both her parents are teachers at YPS, but she wants to do something different and wants to become an army officer. Medical topper Akankasha Magle scored 95.75% and is also from YPS. She wants to become a doctor but hasn’t decided on her specialty. She said she could see herself becoming a dentist or a gynaecologist but not a surgeon.
In Chandigarh, Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, and St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, are affiliated to the CISCE for Class 12, while in Mohali, only Yadavindra Public School offers ISC Class 12. There is no ISC school in Panchkula.
KNOW THE TOPPERS
HUMANITIES
Amrit Singh, 18
Percentage: 98.5%
School: Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh
Aim: To pursue computer science and psychology.
Study Strategy: “I never took tuitions but would pay attention in class and put in regular effort.”
Stress buster: Playing Chopin’s music on piano, besides strumming guitar and bass.
Parents: Father Vikram Jit Singh is a journalist-cum-columnist. Mother Himani Sarin Singh is a lawyer at the Punjab and Haryana high court.
MEDICAL
AKANKASHA MAGLE, 18
Percentage: 95.75%
School: Yadavindra Public School, Mohali
Aim: To be a doctor; hasn’t zeroed in on specialisation.
Study Strategy: “Our school conducted weekly tests for which I prepared thoroughly. I also went through all previous year questions.”
Stress buster: Basketball, music, kathak
Parents: Mother Anamika Sharma is a teacher, father Nishant Magle is a software engineer.
COMMERCE
SHUBHREET KAUR, 18
Percentage: 96.75%
School: Yadavindra Public School, Mohali
Aim: To be an army officer
Study Strategy: “I strictly followed my timetable, studied for 5-6 hours a day, and listened to my teachers.”
Stress buster: Handball, travelling
Parents: Mother Amanpreet Kaur and father Rajinder Singh are teachers at YPS.
NON-MEDICAL
AAFREEN KAUR, 18
Percentage: 97%
School: Yadavindra Public School, Mohali
Aim: To pursue aeronautical engineering from Canada
Study Strategy: “I didn’t study much, devoted only around 3-4 hours a day but made sure to focus 100% during those hours.”
Stress buster: Listening to music, particularly Diljit Dosanjh
Parents: Mother Surinder Pal Kaur is a teacher while father Amanjeet Singh is an additional district and sessions judge posted in Ludhiana
2. MAHEK VIJAYVERGIYA, 18
Percentage: 97%
School: Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh
Aim: To pursue a course in health economics from the USA.
Study Strategy: “As soon as the datesheet was released, I started to go over the syllabus thoroughly. My study hours were flexible but I put in a lot of hard work.”
Stress buster: Dancing, listening to music, athletics
Parents: Father Rajesh Vijayvergiya is a cardiologist and a professor at PGIMER. Mother Anupam Vijayvergiya is a faculty member and lecturer of pathology at Panjab University.
