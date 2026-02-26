ISI plotted Gurdaspur cops’ killing, one suspect shot dead, another held: Punjab Police

AMRITSAR One of the three youths accused of killing a Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a home guard jawan was shot dead in a police encounter near Puranashala village, about 8km from Gurdaspur on the Gurdaspur-Mukerian road near Tibri cantonment, early Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ranjit Singh (19), a resident of border village Adhian, where the two cops were shot dead on February 22. The second accused, Dilawar Singh (19) of Ali Nangal village, has been arrested, while the third accused, Inderjit Singh (21), also a resident of Adhian, remains absconding.

On Sunday, assistant sub-inspector Gurnam Singh and home guard jawan Ashok Kumar were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a police checkpost in Adhian village, located barely 2km from the International Border. The killings had triggered heightened security in the border district.

Speaking to reporters in Gurdaspur, deputy inspector general of police (border range) Sandeep Goel said they had arrested Dilawar Singh and Ranjit Singh in connection with the murder and found that they were in touch with Pakistan-based and ISI-backed handlers to kill the policemen.

He said that Ranjit told the police that he had concealed the weapon used in the crime in an area under the Behrampur police station jurisdiction.

When a team of police was taking him for the recovery of the weapon, the police vehicle overturned near Galrhi village because of fog. Taking advantage of it, Ranjit managed to flee, Goel said.

After the escape, police sounded a red alert in the area, he said. The DIG said that a police team at around 3am flagged a motorcycle near Purana Shala area on the Gurdaspur-Mukerian road, but the rider tried to speed away and opened fire.

The police shot the rider in retaliation. He was later identified as Ranjit. He was taken to the civil hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, said the DIG.

CIA in-charge inspector Gurmeet Singh was also injured in the firing and is undergoing treatment. Another police personnel narrowly escaped due to wearing a bulletproof jacket.

“They were assigned the task of killing Punjab Police personnel. Before executing the crime, they conducted a recce of the area,” Goel said.

According to police, the murder plot was initially hatched by Ranjit Singh and Inderjit Singh, while Dilawar Singh joined later as a facilitator. His motorcycle was allegedly used in the crime.

Officials said the trio carried out the killings for money. Dilawar was allegedly promised ₹20,000 but had received only ₹3,000. The total deal with Pakistan-based handlers was reportedly worth several lakhs of rupees.

The DIG said the case was cracked within 72 hours through a joint operation by the counter intelligence (CI) Punjab and Gurdaspur police. Technical surveillance teams played a key role in tracking the accused.

Police teams have been dispatched to arrest Inderjit Singh, who has already been booked in three cases under the NDPS Act.

When asked about claims of responsibility allegedly made by Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti, Goel said the investigation is ongoing and further details would emerge after thorough verification.

Family Alleges ‘fake encounter’

The family of 19-year-old Ranjit Singh has alleged that he was killed in a “fake encounter” after being taken into custody by police in connection with the killing of two cops at a checkpost in Adhian.

Ranjit, a BA student at a college in Gurdaspur, was picked up from his residence on Tuesday evening for questioning, according to his mother, Sukhwinder Kaur. She said police officials searched their home and questioned him before taking him along.

The family claims they learned about his death the next morning through media reports stating that he had been killed in an encounter during a recovery operation. Ranjit’s father is currently working in Saudi Arabia, and relatives said he was the only son of the family.

Majithia seeks CBI probe

Meanwhile, senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia condemned the alleged encounter. In a social media post, he said serious questions had arisen in the case and sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure accountability and fairness.

Police have not yet issued a detailed response to the allegations made by the family and opposition leaders.