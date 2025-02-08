I-T raids continue for 2nd day at Rana Gurjeet’s houses, business units

The income tax raids at commercial and residential premises of Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh continued for the second day in Kapurthala on Friday. The IT teams reached Kapurthala on Thursday morning with ITBP jawans deputed outside his residence. (HT File)

The raids were on simultaneously at other locations, including Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and SAS Nagar.

During the raid operation, no one was allowed to leave the premises. Singh is an MLA from Kapurthala. He had remained a minister in the previous Congress government. His son Rana Inder Partap Singh is an Independent MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi. Sources said the team have been scrutinising documents and digital records from the phones, laptops and other gadgets at different locations.

The family owns two ethanol plants in Punjab, including one at Buttar village in Amritsar, and had also taken over a sugar mill at Phagwara recently.