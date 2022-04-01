ITBP’s North-West Frontier celebrates 16th Raising Day in Leh

The North-West Frontier of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) celebrated its 16th Raising Day at the Parade ground of ITBP 24th Battalion at Choglamsar in Leh on Friday.

Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo, inspector general, North-West Frontier, was the chief guest of the Raising Day.

He was accompanied by M Kumar, DIG, North-West Frontier, ITBP and Sandeep Khosla, DIG, SHQ (LDK), ITBP.

Kumar in his welcome speech welcomed the chief guest, dignitaries, officials and retired officials to parade.

Lhatoo, while highlighting the motto of the ITBP, “Shaurya-Dridhata-Karma-Nishtha (Valour-Determination-Devotion to Duty),” spoke about the great achievements of the border police and its great contribution towards ensuring the safety and security of India.

He said that one of the major objectives of ITBP is to instil a sense of security in the border areas and prevent any form of border crimes.

The comprised all the sector’s contingents. The marching contingents marched with full zeal and confidence. Trophies were also awarded to the best battalions.