ITBP’s North-West Frontier celebrates 16th Raising Day in Leh
The North-West Frontier of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) celebrated its 16th Raising Day at the Parade ground of ITBP 24th Battalion at Choglamsar in Leh on Friday.
Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo, inspector general, North-West Frontier, was the chief guest of the Raising Day.
He was accompanied by M Kumar, DIG, North-West Frontier, ITBP and Sandeep Khosla, DIG, SHQ (LDK), ITBP.
Kumar in his welcome speech welcomed the chief guest, dignitaries, officials and retired officials to parade.
Lhatoo, while highlighting the motto of the ITBP, “Shaurya-Dridhata-Karma-Nishtha (Valour-Determination-Devotion to Duty),” spoke about the great achievements of the border police and its great contribution towards ensuring the safety and security of India.
He said that one of the major objectives of ITBP is to instil a sense of security in the border areas and prevent any form of border crimes.
The marching contingents marched with full zeal and confidence. Trophies were also awarded to the best battalions.
Ludhiana | Illegal pistol recovered from SUV of accused who attempted land grab
The Dakha police on Friday recovered a .32 bore illegal pistol and five bullets hidden near the gear liver of the accused's SUV, who was arrested by the police on March 31 in an attempt to grab the agricultural land and steal the crops. The accused, Harmanpreet Singh, 34, of Galib Kalan of Jagraon, was arrested by the police in case lodged against him on March 4.
Vacancies at CAT ‘seriously handicapping’ its proceedings: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The court said that it had also been brought to the notice that the last administrative member, who was stationed at Chandigarh demitted her office in June, 2020 and thus the situation is prevailing for the last almost two years. The court had reacted to lawyers pointing out that even at present only one judicial member is stationed at Chandigarh, whereas the administrative member joins the proceedings from Bangalore through video conferencing.
Ludhiana | PAU holds webinar on Intellectual Property Rights
A webinar on “Intellectual Property Rights” was organised by The Technology Marketing and IPR Cell of Punjab Agricultural University on Friday. The webinar, supported by the National Research Development Corporation, New Delhi, Ashish Kumar Srivastava, manager, business development, National Research Development Corporation, New Delhi, presented an overview on patent filing, transfer and technology commercialisation, under the umbrella of his organisation. The webinar was followed by a question-answer session.
Ludhiana | PAU’s extension project ‘ludo’ makes its way to ‘Innovation Challenge’ at international level
An international project prepared by the Punjab Agricultural University in collaboration with the University of Bern, Switzerland, has been selected for “Innovation Challenge 2021”. During his visit to PAU on Friday, Gurbir Singh, a scientist from the University of Bern, Switzerland, said an easy game 'snakes and ladders' has been prepared to promote environmental protection among the masses. Director of Extension Education, Ashok Kumar, said the game has been prepared in English and Punjabi languages.
Huda City Centre underpass opens, more projects in pipeline: Haryana CM Khattar
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated the 750m Huda City Centre underpass, paving the way for seamless traffic movement from Signature Tower towards Subash Chowk and decongesting the area. The chief minister also inaugurated the new water supply network laid in sectors 111 to 115, which will benefit around 92,000 residents, said officials. Work at the Huda City Centre project started in July 2019 and it was to be completed in 18 months.
