It’s a battle between nationalists, dynastic forces in Himachal Pradesh, says Bindal

Bharatiya Janata Party state president Rajeev Bindal on Thursday said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are a contest between nationalist forces and dynastic forces in Himachal Pradesh. Bharatiya Janata Party state president Rajeev Bindal

“On one hand, the BJP is working for the welfare of the poor, upliftment of youngsters and making the country a developed nation. On the other, the Congress and INDIA bloc are contesting the elections to boost nepotism,” he said in a press statement on Thursday.

“... the dynamic leader Prime Minister Modi is contesting the elections with an aim to eradicate corruption as well as corrupt people while the Congress and its allies are contesting the elections to protect the corrupt people,” he added.

Bindal said the Congress worked to push the country backwards in the last 70 years and got public support on fake slogans.

He said Modi has resolved to make India the third-largest economy in the world in the next five years. We have to make India a hub of productivity and provide employment to crores of youth. “We have to empower 10 crore women through self-help groups and make them millionaires. BJP is in the election field with the aim of farmers’ welfare, service to the poor, and upliftment of India,” said he alleging that Congress gives false guarantees to win the elections.