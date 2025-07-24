It’s a homecoming after 24 yrs for Chandigarh DGP Hooda

The Chandigarh police welcomed its new director general of police (DGP), Sagar Preet Hooda, who formally took charge on Wednesday in a ceremonial event marked by a parade of the force. Hooda is a 1997 AGMUT Cadre IPS officer. He was serving as special commissioner with Delhi police since January 2024 DGP Sagar Preet Hooda during a welcome parade organied at RTC Police Lines, Sector-26, Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

“I am proud to say that the Chandigarh police is a professional, disciplined, and citizen-service-oriented force. It is also one of the most advanced in implementing new laws,” Hooda said, highlighting the city police’s reputation for efficiency and progressive policing.

For Hooda, who is also a Panjab University (PU) alumnus, this appointment is more than just another posting—it is deeply personal. Recounting his journey, he shared how his professional career began in 1999 as a young ASP in Chandigarh, working under the mentorship of the then senior superintendent of police (SSP), Parag Jain, whom he described as “professional, competent, polite, strict, and honest”.

Hooda’s first stint with Chandigarh police lasted 1.5 years and now, after 24 years, he returns to lead the same force.

“This is both a professional and personal homecoming for me. I have been connected to Chandigarh for the past 40 years, having even completed my post-graduation from PU. I have seen the city evolve and now I am privileged to serve it again,” he said.

‘Remain ethical, even during pressures’

He reminded the force that their uniform is not a symbol of power but of public service and called for the highest standards of ethical conduct and integrity, especially when faced with personal, political, or societal pressures. “Sometimes there is a dilemma about personal issues, favoritism, political pressure, or pressure from the public. So, the foundations of our response and behaviour should be ethical. If we remain rooted and anchored in our ethical values, then no matter what kind of professional, personal, or political dilemma we are in, we cannot get distracted from it,” said Hooda

“All the stars we put up on the uniform we wear is not a symbol of power. There is a purpose behind it and that purpose is public service. So we have to dedicate our uniform to the duty of public service,” he added.

Hooda acknowledged the evolving nature of crime in today’s world, citing organised crime, cybercrime, AI-enabled frauds, and drug syndicates as emerging threats. “The form of crime has changed dramatically. These are new challenges for the Chandigarh police and we must rise to meet them with determination and innovation,” he asserted.

‘Citizen centric, justice oriented policing’

He emphasised the need for adopting advanced technology in daily policing, continuous learning and upskilling at every level, from beat constables to headquarters, visualising and preparing for uncertain, complex, and volatile challenges in a rapidly changing world.

Hooda stressed that new criminal laws are victim and justice-oriented, urging police personnel to focus on empathy when dealing with complainants. “Whenever a victim comes to a police station, we must understand their pain, their suffering. Empathy will make our investigations better and our service to the public more meaningful,” he told the officers.