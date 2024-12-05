It’s attack on dignity of Golden Temple: Dhami

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar Giani Sultan Singh and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday strongly condemned the bid to assassinate SAD leader and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar Giani Sultan Singh and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday strongly condemned the bid to assassinate SAD leader and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

In a video statement, Giani Raghbir Singh said, “Sukhbir was serving as sewadar at the entrance of the shrine. It was not an attack on him, but on a sewadar of Sri Darbar Sahib, which is highly condemnable”.

Dhami strongly condemned the attack, terming it an attack on the dignity of the Golden Temple.

“Targeting Sukhbir while performing religious service given by the Akal Takht at this holy place is extremely saddening and immoral. The attack carried out with a violent nature can also be termed as an attack on the religious aura of Sri Harmandar Sahib,” he said.

Sukhbir is following the orders of Akal Takht to fulfil his ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment). During this time, attacking him is not only an expression of anti-panthic mentality and an inhuman act, but also a direct insult to the orders of the Akal Takht, he added.

Dhami said that this attack raises big questions about the laxity of the Punjab government and the police and the law and order situation in Punjab. He urged the administration to ensure the safety of every Akali leader who are fulfilling their religious service given by the Akal Takht.

Ajaypal Singh Brar, president of social-religious organisation Misl Satluj, said, “Personal differences may exist with Sukhbir, but attacking anyone while they are carrying out penance is highly inappropriate.”

“The law and order situation in Punjab is bad. Sukhbir has been punished by the Akal Takht and if anyone has an objection, he can take a delegation and meet the Akal Takht jathedar, but doing so is not right,” said Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla.