It’s time for change in Chandigarh, says Manish Tewari

INDIA bloc candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari on Monday addressed a public meeting at the Sector 9 residence of former Union minister late Harmohan Dhawan, where he said sitting BJP MP Kirron Kher had not done anything for the city in the last 10 years. Congress’ candidate Manish Tewari paying respects to late AAP leader Harmohan Dhawan in Sector 9 on Monday. (HT photo)

“It is time for change, time to make Chandigarh the fourth industrial revolution hub. The fact is that no one has paid attention to the city in the last 10 years,” he said.

The AAP workers’ meeting was organised by Harmohan’s son Bikram Dhawan, where hundreds of party workers, leaders and councillors were present.

Addressing the meeting, Bikram said it was a moment of great pride for the city that a senior parliamentarian with wide experience was going to represent the city in the Lok Sabha. He assured the support of the entire rank and file of the party to Tewari.

‘Will win with record margin’

At another interaction, Tewari expressed confidence in INDIA bloc’s win by a record margin.

“With complete synergy between the Congress and AAP workers and leaders in Chandigarh, we will win with a record margin,” Tewari said, adding, “Take it in writing, the Congress and AAP alliance will win the Chandigarh seat by a margin of at least one lakh votes.”

Quoting the figures of the last municipal council elections held in December 2021, when the combined vote share of the Congress and AAP was 58%, compared to 27% of the BJP, Tewari said the saffron fold stood nowhere near the striking distance.

Earlier in the morning, Tewari met scores of people from Chandigarh at his Sector-4 ancestral house. He expressed gratitude to the people for their overwhelming support that has added to his confidence.

Later, he took out a foot march in Ram Darbar, where AAP councillor Neha Musawat said that it had become very important to defeat the BJP in this Lok Sabha elections.

“The BJP only wants to capture power by adopting wrong tactics. Today inflation is on the rise, unemployment is also going up, the poor are getting poorer, the rich are getting richer, yet the BJP, instead of working for the people, is only working towards destroying democracy,” she alleged.