Jagdev Singh Hans takes over as Ludhiana chief engineer

Chief engineer South Patiala, who served at various positions in Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Jagdev Singh Hans assumed charge as chief engineer Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Hans has also served as the deputy chief engineer in Ludhiana earlier. An alumnus of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College in electrical engineering, Hans joined the erstwhile Punjab State Electricity Board in 1991 as sub-divisional officer. He has 32 years of operations’ experience, holding various positions and key roles.

Meanwhile, Hans expressed his gratitude to PSPCL’s management, chairman Baldev Singh Saran, and director distribution DPS Grewal for handing over the responsibility and assured to fulfill their expectations with full sincerity and diligence. He said PSPCL is committed to work in public interest.

On the occasion, he also held a meeting with officers of the corporation and instructed them to resolve public issues on priority basis. He stressed on the policy of zero tolerance against corruption and clarified that any complaint in this regard will not be tolerated.

He also told workers to speed up the technical de-loading of feeders and transformers, so that uninterrupted power supply can be provided to the people. He said since Ludhiana is an industrial zone, main focus would be on the industrial connections, and PSPCL will try its best to cause no inconvenience with regard to electricity supply.