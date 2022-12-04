Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jagir Kaur writes to Akal Takht over ‘hate propaganda’ against Sikhs

Jagir Kaur writes to Akal Takht over ‘hate propaganda’ against Sikhs

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 11:02 PM IST

Former SGPC president, Jagir Kaur on Sunday wrote a letter to Jathedar Sri Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh and urged him to direct SGPC to counter ‘hate propaganda’ against Sikhs

Kaur who was recently expelled by Shiromani Akali Dal, said that hate propaganda is being spread against the Sikhs in a well mannered design in the country on the social media. (HT file photo)
Kaur who was recently expelled by Shiromani Akali Dal, said that hate propaganda is being spread against the Sikhs in a well mannered design in the country on the social media. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president, Jagir Kaur wrote a letter to Jathedar Sri Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh and urged him to direct SGPC to counter ‘hate propaganda’ against Sikhs in the country. In a letter, Kaur who was recently expelled by Shiromani Akali Dal, said that hate propaganda is being spread against the Sikhs in a well mannered design in the country on the social media. In Punjab, whosoever gave hate speech against Sikh community, were granted police protection. There were several such examples but Sudhir Suri who was recently killed, had spread hate against Sikhs over social media and had security cover. “Kindly issue directives to SGPC so that such hate propaganda should be countered and Sikh community must have its own platform to counter such propaganda so that people across the country will get correct information about the community,” added Kaur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out