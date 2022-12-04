Jagir Kaur writes to Akal Takht over ‘hate propaganda’ against Sikhs

Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president, Jagir Kaur wrote a letter to Jathedar Sri Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh and urged him to direct SGPC to counter ‘hate propaganda’ against Sikhs in the country. In a letter, Kaur who was recently expelled by Shiromani Akali Dal, said that hate propaganda is being spread against the Sikhs in a well mannered design in the country on the social media. In Punjab, whosoever gave hate speech against Sikh community, were granted police protection. There were several such examples but Sudhir Suri who was recently killed, had spread hate against Sikhs over social media and had security cover. “Kindly issue directives to SGPC so that such hate propaganda should be countered and Sikh community must have its own platform to counter such propaganda so that people across the country will get correct information about the community,” added Kaur.

