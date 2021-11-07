Jai Ram pulls up HP bureaucrats over delay in development projects

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday pulled up state’s bureaucracy over delays in execution of projects.

“The government would not tolerate laxity of any kind in the execution of development projects and would not hesitate in taking stern action against the erring officials,” Jai RamThakur said while giving a clear message to bureaucracy at a meeting of administrative secretaries of HP government here.

This comes a couple of days after the Congress defeated BJP candidates in the bypolls to Mandi Lok Sabha seat and Fatehpur, Jubbal and Kotkhai and Arki Vidhan Sabha seats. ‘Misgovernance’ of the Jai Ram Thakur government is said to be one of the factors that went against the BJP in the recently concluded bypolls.

Jai Ram asked the officers to lay special thrust to ensure that the development projects and issues related to common people were redressed on priority.

The CM also directed the officers to resolve the issues of recruitment of various categories, JOA(IT), JBT, PTI, NTT which have been delayed due to one reason or another. Special focus must be laid on recruitments on compassionate grounds as this would not only benefit the family members of the deceased but also provide employment to the needy, he added.

Jai Ram said that all development projects which have been hanging fire due to cases pending in the NGT must also be expedited.

“Projects particularly related to various departments are not only being delayed but the people are also not getting the benefits of these projects in time. The delay is resulting in cost escalation,” he added.

The CM said that special focus must be laid on achieving the targets related to various development projects.

He said that work on projects of PWD in respect of NABARD and PMGSY should be completed in time. He also asked the officers to maintain better coordination between various departments so that progress of the projects does not get hampered. He also directed the officers to ensure proper maintenance of various roads in the state.

Jai Ram said a special emphasis must be laid on the effective implementation of the chief minister’s announcements. He said that slackness in this regard would be viewed seriously. He also directed the administrative secretaries to identify chronic issues of their respective departments so that these could be redressed at the earliest.