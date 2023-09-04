Jairam Thakur trying to gain political mileage from SPU issue: Education minister

Education minister Rohit Thakur has hit back at Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur saying that by raising the issue of Sardar Patel University (SPU) he is only making political gains. The education minister said that while in power, Jairam started Sardar Patel University in the college building. Education minister Rohit Thakur has hit back at Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur saying that by raising the issue of Sardar Patel University (SPU) he is only making political gains. The education minister said that while in power, Jairam started Sardar Patel University in the college building. (HT File Photo)

“Leave aside qualitative education here, there was neither proper arrangement for holding classes for students nor was the university able to conduct their examinations. Jairam opened the varsity keeping only political gains in mind and played with the future of the students,” he said.

He added that there are not enough teaching and non-teaching staff in the university.

“In such a situation how can the students studying there get proper facilities? In view of this situation, some colleges had written that they should be removed from Sardar Patel University and attached to Himachal Pradesh University,” he said.

The education minister said that the present state government has no intention of closing Sardar Patel University nor is this university being closed, but in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, “Jairam once again raised the issue of the varsity”.

