Jalandhar: Cross-border narco nexus busted with seizure of 5.5kg heroin, 3 held

A cross-border narco nexus was busted with the recovery of 5.5kg heroin from a duo in Jalandhar on Friday. A case has been registered against the accused under the sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. (HT File)

The accused were identified as Vikramjeet Singh of Bahadur Ke village of Ferozepur and Lovepreet Singh of Nawan Salemshah in Fazilka. They were caught following the disclosures of Rinku Singh of Muhar Khewa, Fazilka, who was brought from Faridkot central jail on production warrant.

This comes a day after the Jalandhar police commissionerate arrested a person with 5kg heroin in a separate case.

Police commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said, “All three accused have links with Pakistan and are involved in cross-border drug trafficking using drones along the international border. During questioning, the accused, Vikramjeet Singh, had confessed to possessing 5.5kg heroin.”

“This breakthrough choked the local supply chain of drugs in the region and hit the local narco-gangster network,” she said.

A case has been registered against them under the sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.