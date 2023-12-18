close_game
Jalandhar: Five e-rickshaw passengers looted of 50k at gunpoint

Jalandhar: Five e-rickshaw passengers looted of 50k at gunpoint

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Dec 18, 2023 07:18 AM IST

The victims were travelling towards the bus stand when three masked men intercepted their vehicle near local Vijay Nagar. The accused pointed the gun at the passengers and fled with looted cash and mobile phones, police added

Five passengers travelling in an e-rickshaw in Jalandhar were looted of 50,000 and mobile phones in the wee hours on Sunday, police said.

Police said the incident happened at around 5 am following which the passengers approached the local police station, where the case has been registered against the unidentified assailants.
Police said the incident happened at around 5 am following which the passengers approached the local police station, where the case has been registered against the unidentified assailants.

The victims were travelling towards the bus stand when three masked men intercepted their vehicle near local Vijay Nagar. The accused pointed the gun at the passengers and fled with looted cash and mobile phones, police added.

Police said the incident happened at around 5 am following which the passengers approached the local police station, where the case has been registered against the unidentified assailants. Police said they are gathering CCTV footage from the crime spot for identification of the accused.

