Jalandhar: Five e-rickshaw passengers looted of 50k at gunpoint

Five passengers travelling in an e-rickshaw in Jalandhar were looted of ₹50,000 and mobile phones in the wee hours on Sunday, police said. Police said the incident happened at around 5 am following which the passengers approached the local police station, where the case has been registered against the unidentified assailants.

The victims were travelling towards the bus stand when three masked men intercepted their vehicle near local Vijay Nagar. The accused pointed the gun at the passengers and fled with looted cash and mobile phones, police added.

