Jalandhar resident held for drug peddling; 3 kg opium recovered

A team of the Anti-Narcotic Cell of Police Commissionerate Ludhiana arrested a Jalandhar resident for drug peddling and recovered 3 kg opium from his possession. The police also seized his Maruti Suzuki Baleno car in which the accused was smuggling opium.

The accused has been identified as Mankirat Singh of Sarih village of Jalandhar district.

The police arrested the accused during special checking near village Jhande Cut railway line when the accused was passing through there in a Baleno car.

ASI Amarjit Kumar, investigating officer, said that the team had put up a checkpoint near village Jhande Cut and stopped the accused for checking. The team recovered 2 kg opium from the vehicle. Later, following the information provided by the accused, the police recovered 1 kg opium from his house.

The accused during questioning stated that he used to procure the contraband from a Rajasthan resident.

The ASI added that the accused is facing seven FIRs, including attempt to murder. After availing bail, the accused was involved in the drug peddling.

A case under sections 18(B), 61, 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at Sarabha Nagar police station. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.

Properties worth ₹1.48 crore of 2 drug peddlers seized

Ludhiana Continuing the action against drug peddlers, the Ludhiana police seized the properties of two drug peddlers worth ₹1.48 crore on Monday.

The drug peddlers whose properties have been seized were identified as Neeraj Chahal of Nurmahal of Jalandhar district and Mandeep Singh alias Manna of Peeru Banda of Salem Tabri, Ludhiana.

According to Kuldeep Singh Chahal, commissioner of police, a case under sections 15, 18, 22, 61, 85 of the narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances act was registered against Neeraj at Division number 3 police station this year after recovery of 16.350 kg poppy husk, 750g opium and 4,600 narcotic pills from his possession.

Similarly, a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered against Mandeep at Salem Tabri police station on November 29, 2023, after recovery of 265g heroin from his possession.

During investigation the police found that the accused had invested the drug money to purchase some properties, including residential properties and some vehicles.

The properties of Neeraj for which freezing orders were issued included a residential house and a vehicle, with total value ₹1.11 crore while the value of residential house of Mandeep for which the freezing orders have been issued is ₹36.40 lakh.

According to the official, a report was sent to the respective authorities in Delhi and freezing orders under section 68-F (2) were issued by the competent authority.