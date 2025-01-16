Jalandhar: Robbers flee with cash bag after shooting at petrol pump manager

Three unidentified motorcycle-borne youths opened fire at a petrol pump manager and robbed him of his cash bag in Jalandhar’s busy Workshop Chowk on Thursday. Three unidentified motorcycle-borne youths opened fire at a petrol pump manager and robbed him of his cash bag at Jalandhar’s busy Workshop Chowk on Thursday. (Representational image)

The victim, identified as Sagar, suffered two bullet injuries and is presently admitted to a private hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

The incident happened around 2.30 pm when the manager was on his way to deposit the cash in the bank. The entire crime was recorded in the CCTV footage in which the accused could be seen opening fire at the victim before fleeing with the cash bag.

The incident left the Jalandhar Commisionerate police red faced as it had launched an extensive security drive on Thursday to ensure public safety ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

Assistant commissioner of police Nirmal Singh said they received information from the control room regarding the firing incident following which the teams of police station concerned were rushed to the spot.

“We have recovered two empty bullet shells from the spot. Moreover, the police have confiscated CCTV footage from the spot, besides collecting technical and forensic evidence from the spot,” he said.

Police said in the CCTV footage, it appeared that the accused were following the victim before snatching his bag near the crime spot.

“The accused also rammed their motorcycle into victim’s vehicle. They then opened fire in which two bullets hit his leg and stomach. He was rushed to the local hospital where he is presently under medical observation,” police said.

SHO division number 2 police station Gurpreet Singh said the amount of cash is yet to be ascertained as they are yet to record the statement of the victim.

The case has been registered under sections 304 (robbery), and 125 (endangering life) of the BNS and other sections of the Arms Act.