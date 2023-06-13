Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Injured in terrorist attack last year, J&K cop succumbs

Injured in terrorist attack last year, J&K cop succumbs

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 13, 2023 01:10 AM IST

A J&K Police head constable who had sustained injuries in a terrorist attack in Srinagar last year, succumbed to his injuries on Monday

Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable who had sustained injuries in a terrorist attack in Srinagar last year, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The policeman was identified as head constable Fayaz Ahmad Lohersanzi of Kokernag in South Kashmir’s Anantnag (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )
The injured police man was identified as head constable Fayaz Ahmad Lohersanzi of Kokernag in South Kashmir’s Anantnag. A wreath laying ceremony was held at his native village that was attended by top police officers.

“On July 12, 2022, terrorists fired upon a Naka party near GD Goenka Public School area of Lal Bazar Srinagar, resulting in martyrdom of ASI Mushtaq Aham and injuries to two personnel namely, HC Fayaz Ahmad and SPO Abu Bakar,” police spokesman said.

