Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two missing boys from Rajouri’s Mendhar traced, reunited with their families

Two missing boys from Rajouri’s Mendhar traced, reunited with their families

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jul 18, 2023 12:15 PM IST

Police traced two minor boys in Rajouri, who were missing from Jarran Wali Gali area of Mendhar sub-division in the adjoining Poonch district.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday traced two minor boys in Rajouri, who were missing from Jarran Wali Gali area of Mendhar sub-division in the adjoining Poonch district.

Two missing boys from Rajouri’s Mendhar were traced and reunited with their families. (HT File)
Two missing boys from Rajouri’s Mendhar were traced and reunited with their families. (HT File)

While sharing details, a police officer said that on Sunday, Mohammad Rafiq, a Mendhar resident had reported the missing complaint of his two nephews in Gursai police station. The nephews were identified as Shoaib Akther (14), son of Mohammad Khursheed and Mohammad Murtaza (12), son of Kabir Ahmed.

A case under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered in Gursai police station. Meanwhile, the details of the missing boys were shared with Rajouri Police.

“After hectic efforts both the minor boys were traced by a team at Shahdara Sharief in Thanamandi on Monday. They were handed over to Gursai police station, following which they were reunited with their families”, the officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out