Wed, Nov 12, 2025
Jammu: Criminal loses hand in rival gang attack

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Nov 12, 2025 05:10 am IST

An alleged criminal’s hand was severed during an attack by unidentified assailants in RS Pura area during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, said officials.

The victim was identified as Kulbir Bhagat, alias Rinku, 27, of Longatian in Miran Sahib. (File)

The victim was identified as Kulbir Bhagat, alias Rinku, 27, of Longatian in Miran Sahib.

“During the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, an information was received at Miran Sahib police station that a person was attacked in Longotian village by some rivals in which he got injured and was shifted to sub district hospital in RS Pura,” said a police officer.

“The youth had sustained some grievous injuries with one hand severed.Thereafter, he was shifted to GMC Jammu for further treatment,” he added.

In this connection an FIR under sections 109, 111 of BNS, 4/25 Arms Act has been registered at Miran Sahib police station and investigation is underway, the officials added.

The officer, however, informed that the injured was a hardcore criminal, who was detained by Jammu police under PSA in 2024 for his involvement in repeated criminal activities and was released from jail some months ago.

“He is also wanted as one of the main accused in few recent assault cases in the jurisdiction of Arnia police station,” he added.

He was evading arrest in those cases. “Preliminary investigation points towards assault by the rival group of the victim in the current case,” he added.

AI Summary AI Summary

A 27-year-old alleged criminal, Kulbir Bhagat, lost a hand during an attack by unidentified assailants in RS Pura. Police reported that the incident occurred overnight, leading to severe injuries requiring hospitalization. Bhagat, previously detained for criminal activities, is wanted for recent assaults. An FIR has been filed, and the investigation is ongoing, focusing on rival gang involvement.