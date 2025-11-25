Search
Jammu: ED attaches property worth 1 crore in money laundering case

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Nov 25, 2025 05:56 am IST

According to a statement, the provisionally attached property comprises industrial land at Panipat in Haryana of M/s Vidit Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, based in Sirmour of Himachal Pradesh.

The Enforcement Directorate, Jammu, on Monday, attached an immovable property worth 1 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Earlier in this case, ED has conducted search at the premises of Neeraj Bhatia and Niket Kansal on February 13 , resulting in seizure of cash amounting to 32 Lakh and jewellery valued at 1.61 crore from the residential premises of Neeraj Bhatia. (File)

An official statement on X read that the ED initiated investigation in respect of case registered by NCB, Jammu, against M/s Vidit Healthcare (Managing Partner, Neeraj Bhatia) Niket Kansal and others for illegal diversion of a codeine-based cough syrup (CBCS), “Cocrex”, for misuse as intoxicant/drug, from manufacturer, M/s Vidit Healthcare.

“ED investigation revealed that M/s Vidit Healthcare supplied CBCS to entities viz. M/s SS Industries, M/s Kansal Industries, M/s Nouveta Pharma, M/s Kansal Pharmaceuticals and N K Pharmaceuticals (all operated and controlled by Niket Kansal R/o Delhi) during 2018-24, to the tune of about 16.74 crore,” it read.

It added that part of such illegally diverted CBCS was supplied to Raees Ahmed Bhat of Srinagar, from whom large quantities of CBCS were seized on January 14 last year by NCB.

ED investigation further revealed that M/s Vidit Healthcare earned gross profit estimated to be 2.92 crore (approx.) as proceeds of crime from the sale of codeine-based cough syrup (CBCS) to entities operated by Niket Kansal viz. M/s S S Industries, M/s Kansal Industries, M/s Nouveta Pharma, M/s Kansal Pharmaceuticals and N K Pharmaceuticals.

Earlier in this case, ED has conducted search at the premises of Neeraj Bhatia and Niket Kansal on February 13 , resulting in seizure of cash amounting to 32 Lakh and jewellery valued at 1.61 crore from the residential premises of Neeraj Bhatia.

In furtherance of investigations, ED has further attached immovable property in the form of land at Panipat of M/s Vidit Healthcare, worth 1 Crore approx.

Further investigation is under progress.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached a ₹1 crore property in Haryana linked to M/s Vidit Healthcare Pvt. Ltd under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act due to illegal diversion of a codeine-based cough syrup for misuse. The investigation revealed substantial profits from illicit sales to multiple entities, with prior seizures including ₹32 lakh in cash and ₹1.61 crore in jewelry.