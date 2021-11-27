Jammu: Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board holds investors’ meet

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) successfully organised an investors’ meet here on Friday for promoting the 11th City Gas Distribution (CGD) bidding round.

The PNGRB is the nodal agency for facilitating economic activities in natural gas distribution with an objective to promote competitive markets, create infrastructure and increase the share of natural gas in the country’s energy mix.

Earlier, the PNGRB has successfully concluded the 9th and 10th CGD bidding rounds for the selection of authorised entities for the development of promoting the CGD networks in their geographical areas (GAs).

Ranjan Prakash Thakur, principal secretary, Industries and Commerce, was the chief guest for the event.

In the 11th CGD bidding round, 1 GA covering five districts from Jammu & Kashmir namely, Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Reasi and Kathua is being offered by the PNGRB.

After the authorisations under the11th round, 27% of the population of Jammu & Kashmir would be covered under the CGD network.

This is a huge initiative towards providing clean energy to the consumers in Jammu & Kashmir. In the presentation on the 11th CGD bidding round, PNGRB highlighted the opportunities in the CGD sector in Jammu & Kashmir and India, upcoming gas infrastructure in Jammu & Kashmir and India along with key policy enablers that will provide a boost to the domestic gas market.