Jammu road accidents: 3 of family among 6 dead
Six people, including a couple and their son, were killed and six others were injured in two separate road accidents in Udhampur district on Friday, officials said.
In the first incident, a couple and their son died after their bike collided with a road divider in Garani area of Rehamble in Udhampur district. They have been identified as Saleem, 45, his wife Shanti Devi, 40, and their son Sameer, 20, all residents of Arnas in Reasi district. They were shifted to district hospital in Udhampur where doctors declared them as brought dead. Excessive bleeding was the cause of their death, police said.
Truck mows down three in Chenani
Meanwhile, a truck mowed down three people and injured six others who were holding a protest demanding repair of drinking water supply pipes.
The deceased have been identified as Surishta Devi, 32, Savitri Devi, 33, and Mohammad Rashid, all residents of Baishty in Chenani. Those injured were shifted to the district hospital.
“The truck driver failed to negotiate a blind curve and ended up ramming into the people. The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident,” officials said.
Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah expressed condolence with the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed.
Punjab, 13 other states get revenue deficit grant
New Delhi : The central government has released ₹7,183.42 crore as revenue deficit grant to 14 states including, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal, the Union finance ministry said on Friday. This is the first monthly instalment of the 'post devolution revenue deficit grant' released to the 14 states as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.
Punjab Police book Delhi BJP leader for sharing Kejriwal’s ‘doctored’ video
Mohali: In a second FIR within a week, the Punjab Police booked BJP's Delhi unit spokesman Naveen Kumar Jindal for allegedly sharing on his Twitter handle a “doctored video clip” of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. In the doctored video, Kejriwal is heard saying “he now takes money from corruption, along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, and ministers and assembly members as well.” The video clip was posted on April 6.
Ludhiana | GLADA razes five illegal colonies amid protests
The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority razed five illegal colonies in Laddian Churpur village and South city area amid protests by residents on Friday. As per information, the colonies which were demolished include Nandi, Vaishnavi and Khushi Colony in Laddian village, Sarpanch Colony in Churpur and Ashirwad Colony in South city area. In Laddian area, the residents tried to stop the drive by standing in front of JCB machines.
Another reshuffle: Three police commissioners, 5 SSPs shifted
According to the orders, IG, Jalandhar, Arun Pal Singh has been posted as commissioner of police, Amritsar, whereas IG, headquarters, Kaustubh Sharma will now be commissioner of police, Ludhiana. Khanna SSP J Elanchezhian has been transferred to Bathinda replacing Amneet Kondal whereas Amritsar Rural SSP Deepak Hilori has been posted as Ludhiana Rural SSP, replacing Patil Ketan Baliram.
4 injured as HRTC bus skids off road near Shimla
Four people sustained injuries after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus skidded off the road near Chaili village on the outskirts of Shimla. The bus was en route Shimla from Dharkufar village and the accident was reportedly due to speeding. Those who were injured were rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College. Police have registered a case and the investigations are on, said Shimla deputy superintendent of police Kamal Verma.
