Jammu road rage accused still on the run

Two days on, the “influential” accused in Jammu road rage case that left a senior citizen critically injured, is still absconding with police conducting raids to nab him. In the footage, it is seen that speeding Thar first collided with the scooty from the opposite direction resulting which the victim fell, the car driver is then seen deliberately driving in reverse hitting the old man for the second time resulting in serious injuries. (File)

The accused, identified as Manan Anand, 21, son of an “influential” contractor Rajinder Anand, of Nanak Nagar, hit the old man identified as Kamalkant Dutta, 68, of Gandhi Nagar twice on Sunday afternoon around 1.30 pm. The victim battles is in a critical condition at the ICU of government medical college here.

Gandhi Nagar police station house officer, inspector Arun Prakash said, “The accused has not been arrested yet but we are conducting raids. We hope to arrest him this evening.”

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the footage, it is seen that speeding Thar first collided with the scooty from the opposite direction resulting which the victim fell, the car driver is then seen deliberately driving in reverse hitting the old man for the second time resulting in serious injuries.

Jammu Police, late Tuesday, issued a statement mentioning that section 109 of BNSS has been invoked against the accused.

“As per initial information received from a reliable source, a Mahindra Thar bearing Jammu registration number being driven in a rash and negligent manner from Gandhi Nagar towards Green Belt Park, collided with a scooty near Allora Textiles, Green Belt Park, at approximately 1.30pm. The scooty, which was coming from the opposite direction, was struck by the Thar, resulting in injuries to the rider. The injured individual was shifted to GMC Jammu by passers-by, while the Thar driver fled from the spot,” it stated.

On this basis, FIR was registered under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) at Gandhi Nagar police station.

Subsequently, SHO PS Gandhi Nagar and his team acted swiftly upon receiving the information and have ensured that all critical evidence are being seized and scrutinised to corroborate facts and as material evidence in the case. CCTV footage of the incident was obtained and the statement of an eyewitness was recorded, which revealed a more serious aspect of the case.

“It came to light that after the initial collision, the driver of the Thar reversed the vehicle and deliberately hit the victim again, resulting in grievous injuries. In light of the statement recorded and other material evidences collected, Section 109 of BNS is being invoked,” it added.

The vehicle has been seized. The owner of the vehicle, the accused’s father, has been detained for questioning, and a manhunt is underway to trace and arrest the driver, who is presently absconding, it stated.

Meanwhile, regional transport officer Jasbir Singh in Jammu informed that the vehicle has been blacklisted.

“We checked our records and found that driving license has not been issued against the vehicle and we have decided that it will not be issued for this vehicle, even if the owner applied,” he said.